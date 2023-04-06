Why Is Apple’s Next Earnings Report Coming So Late?

- Advertisement -

Apple has scheduled its March quarter earnings announcement for May 4, which is not exactly a huge breaking news event—except the date is unusually late, and that has investors wondering if there’s a reason for the longer-than-usual delay.

In 23 of the past 25 years,

Apple

(ticker: AAPL) has reported March quarter results in April—April 28 in each of the two last years, and April 30 in the two years before that. The latest previous date over the last quarter century was May 2 in 2017; the 2018 announcement was on May 1.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

For the latest March quarter, street consensus calls for Apple to post revenue of $93 billion, down 4.4% from a year ago, with profits of $1.43 a share, down from $1.52.

When Apple reported December quarter results, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri had said that total revenue growth for the March quarter would be comparable with the December quarter, when the top line was down 5% from a year ago. He said that unfavorable exchange rates would reduce sales by about 5 percentage points.

Maestri told the Street that services will grow year over year, but with some headwinds from advertising and gaming due to macro conditions. He added at the time that both Mac and iPad sales will be down double-digits from a year ago due to difficult comparisons. And Maestri said iPhone sales should accelerate from the December quarter level, which was suppressed by production issues in China. He projected gross margin in the quarter of 43.5% to 44.5%.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an interview that he thinks Apple is pushing out the date this time to get another week of data on the current quarter—particularly on iPhone sales—to provide clearer guidance for the June quarter. As Ives points out, the earnings announcement will be just a month ahead of the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference, where the company is widely expected to announce its entry into the augmented/virtual-reality hardware market. He also thinks the company will provide some information on its artificial-intelligence strategy.

Street consensus for the June quarter calls for revenue of $85.6 billion, up 3% from a year ago, with profits of $1.24 a share, up from $1.20. For the fiscal year ending in September, the Street sees revenue of $389 billion, down about 1%.

Apple is also likely to announce a revision to its capital-allocation policy—including a dividend hike and an expansion of its stock-repurchase program.

Apple stock has rallied 26% this year.

Write to Eric J. Savitz at eric.savitz@barrons.com